Sophie Turner Shares Supportive Message After Joe Jonas Releases New Album

Sophie Turner's proving there's no bad blood between her Joe Jonas -- 'cause the actress may not be in love with her musician ex anymore ... but, she can still believe in loving some of his fire tracks.

Here's the deal ... the British actress shared a screengrab of Jonas' title track from his new album "Music for People Who Believe in Love" which he dropped Friday.

She captioned the photo, "go go @joejonas" ... though we'll have to wait and see if the album soars like Inspector Gadget's Go-Go extendo arms.

Of course, Joe and Sophie might still believe in love -- but definitely not with one another ... 'cause they went through a super messy divorce over the last couple years.

As you know ... Jonas filed to divorce Sophie back in 2023 -- with sources telling us he caught Sophie on Ring Camera saying or doing something that led to a falling out with the "X-Men" star that rivaled Professor X and Magneto's beef.

The two went back and forth in court for awhile ... before eventually settling their divorce in the fall. After they settled, Sophie said the two had a "beautiful relationship" -- nixing rumors that they were still at each others throats.

Clearly, the bad blood -- something Joe knows all about from his past relationship with pop star Taylor Swift -- has subsided ... though needing to co-parent their two kids may play a major factor in that.