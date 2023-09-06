Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce After Allegedly Catching Sophie Turner on Ring Camera

Joe Jonas saw/heard something with Sophie Turner that was the last straw in his decision to file for divorce, and it involves a ring camera.

Multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe tell TMZ ... Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.

TMZ broke the story ... Joe and Sophie's marriage had been on the rocks for at least 6 months, and it was all over a significant difference in lifestyles. As one source put it, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

As we reported, over the last 3 months, Joe has had the kids almost all the time. Sophie has been in London, but Joe and his bros were touring the U.S. and he had his 2 small kids in tow.

We know Joe had been in touch with at least 2 divorce lawyers last week. Interestingly, both lawyers are in L.A., yet he decided to file divorce docs Tuesday in Florida.

Joe and Sophie said in a joint statement Wednesday, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why ..."