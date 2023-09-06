Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finally broken their silence and are addressing the end of their marriage ... which they describe as "four wonderful years."

In a joint statement posted Wednesday, the two say, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

They continue, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

As we reported, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Tuesday, asking for joint custody of their daughters, ages 1 and 3. The couple has a prenup and, according to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Joe wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and Sophie that allows for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

The docs also reveal the children have most recently been staying with Joe in Miami and "other locations throughout the United States" as he and his brothers tour the country.

TMZ broke the story over the weekend, the two had reached an end in their relationship and Joe was looking for a divorce attorney ... once that happened, he got the ball rolling quickly.