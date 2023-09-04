Joe Jonas Wears Ring at Concert Despite Looming Divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has been shopping for divorce lawyers, as TMZ first reported, but he's not giving up the symbol of marriage ... he was wearing his wedding ring Sunday night at his concert.

Joe and his bros performed at the Moody Center in Austin, and the gold band on his ring finger was impossible to miss.

Play video content TikTok / @korndogkardashian

It's unclear what message he's sending, but it comes after fans noticed he had not been wearing the ring recently and people began to wonder if the marriage was in trouble.

TMZ broke the story ... Joe and wife Sophie Turner have been having problems for the last 6 months and Joe's team has contacted at least 2 divorce lawyers over the past few days for the purpose of ending his marriage.

Sophie was rocking out at Yankee Stadium at the Jonas Brothers’ kickoff concert last month but has been MIA ever since.

As we reported, Joe has been caring for the couple's 2 young children most of the time over the last 3 months, even as the band toured the U.S.

TMZ also noted that regardless of whether he rocks the ring or doesn't ... our sources are firm on this much -- their marriage is circling the drain and on its way to family court in due time.