Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Sell Miami Home for $15 Million

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are lighter in their real estate portfolio, but heavier in their pockets as they just sold off their beautiful Miami home.

The two purchased the home for $11 million about a year ago, listed it for $16.995M and eventually sold it for $15M. Definitely an impressive profit over such a short period of time, but they also reportedly did some renovations on the pad, so you gotta account for that too.

The lucky owners of the 10,400 sqft home will enjoy its tall ceilings, renovated kitchen and a ton of windows to take in all that Miami sunshine.

There's also a beautiful pool in the backyard with direct water access and a dock for any potential boaters. Carl Gambino of Compass held the listing.

Unclear why Joe and Sophie made the decision to unload the place so quickly, but they've got two small kiddos ... so maybe they've decided to go elsewhere and potentially continue to expand their fam.