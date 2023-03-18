Joe Jonas Helps Out Fallen Fan After NYC Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Jonas put on two great performances Friday night in NYC -- one for his Broadway show and the other to help out a fallen fan.

The pop star and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, had just finished their sold-out concert at the Marquis Theater when the drama involving the fan took center stage outside the venue.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Joe stopping to sign autographs among his legions of followers who were packed together like sardines.

In all the chaos, one woman tumbled to the ground and, as you can hear, her girlfriend reacted with panic and anger.

But, Joe kept his cool and helped the woman to her feet with the assistance of a Good Samaritan. He then posed for a photo with the woman before crossing the street with his wife, Sophie Turner, to grab a bite to eat at Bond 45.

The couple was joined by Kevin and Nick and their wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, respectively.

