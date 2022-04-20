Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl is Named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed their baby girl, and now TMZ has learned her name ... Malti Marie!

According to the birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, baby Jonas' full name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Unclear exactly why they picked the name -- but 'Malti' generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight and it's of Sanskrit, Indian origin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we've told you, the two shared the exciting news back in January, saying Malti had arrived via surrogate. Priyanka wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate".