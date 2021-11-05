Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Celebrating Diwali

Nick Jonas says he's learning lots of new things from wife Priyanka Chopra ... and he's getting cultured on Indian holidays and traditions.

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali -- India's festival of light -- at their Los Angeles home Thursday ... capping things off with a mini fireworks show by the pool.

NJ says he's sending love and light to all, and adds ... "my beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Earlier in the day, Nick and Priyanka rang in Diwali morning with the ceremonial puja ... a ritual offering flowers to an image of a god.

As you can see, Nick and Priyanka were dressed in traditional Indian garb, and they look great.

Priyanka says of the ritual ... "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home."