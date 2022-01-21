Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are first-time parents, welcoming a new baby girl via surrogate.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby was born Saturday in a Southern California hospital. It's currently unclear what they've named their daughter.

It appears the two knew the baby's arrival was near ... they were spotted near San Diego at Del Mar Dog Beach just the day before she was born. Nick posted a message Friday, saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate."