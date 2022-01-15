Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Romantic Beach Stroll with Dogs

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra know how to take a pic ... with a beach stroll, a pooch or 2 and a little PDA.

Nick and Priyanka were the picture of chill at Del Mar Dog Beach, near San Diego. They meandered on the sand for about 30 minutes as their dogs took in the sights, sounds and smells.

Folks on the beach said Nick and Priyanka were super happy, chatting most of the time as they held hands and walked with their 2 dogs. They weren't stopped by anyone ... not even sure if they were recognized. Then again, it's possible everyone stayed to themselves because of Omicron.

As you know, Nick and Priyanka got married 3 years ago last month, so it's good to know ... they haven't talked each other out!!!