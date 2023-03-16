Jonas Brothers Swarmed by Fans in Times Square

Play video content TMZ.com

The Jonas Brothers took over Times Square Wednesday night and they caused such a stir among their many fans they needed a police escort to dinner.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick, Joe and Kevin strutting through the crossroads of the world following their performance at their sold-out Broadway show.

Scores of fans swarmed the trio and kept pace with them during the short walk to the restaurant.

NYPD officers were on hand to make sure no one got too close to the pop stars and it seemed that no one did.

The Jo Bros just took it all in stride, smiling and waving at their screaming fans. When the brothers finally hit their destination -- The Brooklyn Diner -- they went inside for some late-night grub.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.