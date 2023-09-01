Kim Zolciak Says Decision to Sell House was Not Kroy Biermann's Idea Amid Divorce

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Zolciak It Wasn't Kroy's Idea to sell the House ... It Was Mine!!!

9/1/2023 6:30 AM PT
Kim Zolciak says it wasn't Kroy Biermann's idea to sell their house that is teetering on the brink of foreclosure ... it was hers.

Kim hit up Il Pastaio Friday night, and she said flat out ... the decision to sell their home was mutual.

TMZ broke the story, Kroy has filed for divorce a second time, although Kim has been acting like it's only a matter of time before he pulls the plug on it again. She's been wearing her wedding ring -- though not last night -- and is pooh-poohing the notion they're really getting divorced.

Kroy's lawyers have a different take ... they're saying Kroy is as serious as a heart attack ... he wants out.

At least from the filing, it looks pretty nasty.  He wants sole custody of their minor children and exclusive use of their home, for as long as they have it.

Kroy locked Kim out last month and left her pillow on the doorstep.  She called the cops.

If this isn't a good storyline for "Housewives," we don't know what is.

