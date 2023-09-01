Kevin Costner Ordered To Pay Estranged Wife $63K In Child Support

Kevin Costner just found out how big of a check he has to cut to his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner each month for child support ... and he's going to be happy.

The judge in Kevin and Christine's divorce ruled Friday that Kevin's going to be forking over $63,209.

It's an end to a bitter back and forth between Kevin and Christine over how much he should be ponying up.

During Friday's hearing, Kevin took the stand and answered some questions from his lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, saying ... "Somehow in this unusual world we didn't make it and I'm sorry."

Kevin said his biggest concern going into the relationship with Christine was having kids and getting divorced ... because he had 3 kids with his first wife and got divorced. Kevin and Christine ended up having 3 kids and getting divorced too.

Remember ... Christine originally asked for $248,000 a month in child support, but Kevin claimed she was padding the bill simply because he could afford it ... with Costner claiming the actual amount she needs for their kids is around $63k a month.

In the end, the judge went with Kevin's figure.