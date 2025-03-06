Jonas Brothers' JONASCON Going as Planned Despite Reports of Problems

There's no S.O.S. here ... TMZ can confirm JONASCON is proceeding as planned, despite reports the upcoming Jonas Brothers celebration event is having major hiccups behind the scenes.

A rep for New Jersey's American Dream Mall says JONASCON is "basically a takeover" of the 3-million-square-foot shopping and entertainment space ... with a source close to the famous sibs adding it will be a celebration for the fans at the Jonas Brothers' 20-year anniversary.

Why are they taking over a mall? Our source says it's all about honoring the band's roots of performing at malls before they transformed into worldwide superstars. And of course, it's in their home state, and not too far from the North Jersey suburb they called home as kids.

Fans can expect quite the spectacle, with performances happening at the NHL regulation-size indoor ice-skating rink and indoor waterpark, which will appropriately be renamed to "Jonas Beach" for the event.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform 5 times at JONASCON ... though we hear fans should keep an eye out in case they plan on burnin' up the stage for an extra show.

In addition to performances by the beloved group ... The All-American Rejects, DNCE and Franklin Jonas are expected to take the stage ... plus a solo show from Nick Jonas.

The star-studded guest list goes on ... with author, podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty set to give an in-person talk, and "Chicks in the Office" appearing on-site to record their podcast.

Keeping the OG fans in mind ... the Jonas Brothers have organized a unique "Camp Rock" experience and will even have a photographer doing free portraits.

Fans can also expect updates on exciting projects the band has in the works.