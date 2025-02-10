Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Visit India for Her Brother's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra was living it up in India, visiting for a special reason -- her brother’s wedding! And of course, she had hubby Nick Jonas right by her side for the celebrations.

The Bollywood babe was tearing up the dance floor and celebrating big as her bro, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with stunning actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a multi-day extravaganza -- oh, and you know Nick hit the stage to sing some tunes!

Like any grand South Asian wedding, Priyanka was surrounded by family in all her social media snippets -- vibrant, loud, and full of love for the happy couple.

Still, the former Miss World couldn’t help but steal the spotlight a few times, serving up one stunning look after another throughout the festivities.