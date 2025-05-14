Joe Jonas Grabs Drinks With Mystery Woman in NYC

Could Joe Jonas be catching that love bug, again? The singer was spotted grabbing some drinks with a mystery brunette in NYC Tuesday night ... and the pair looked totally locked in on one another.

Check out our pics ... the pair's tucked away in a corner table for two at Schmuck in the East Village -- a European-style bar that just opened in January.

The duo seems focused on their conversation and not worried about the outside world as they sipped on some drinks for -- an eyewitness tells TMZ -- three whole hours.

The source also says there was no obvious PDA -- but they were certain the pair was on a date by the way they interacted with one another.

We hear Joe even politely waited for his date to show up for 20 minutes, keeping himself busy on his phone in the meantime.

You'll remember ... the Jonas Brothers heartthrob has been dating around since his 2023 separation from Sophie Turner. He dated model Stormi Bree for a large portion of 2024 and they seemed pretty serious as they jetted to luxe vacations in Mexico and even Australia.

Things seemed to fizzle out between the pair, and the "Cake by the Ocean" singer was spotted soaking up the sun with a mystery brunette in Athens who was later identified as actress Laila Abdallah.