Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend On Social Media, Sparks Split Rumors

Sophie Turner is giving hints of a potential falling out with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, because she unfollowed him on social media.

The internet is catching on to the fact that Sophie is no longer following the British aristocrat on Instagram ... and now theories of a potential split are running wild online.

The "Game of Thrones" star has been dating Peregrine for almost 2 years ... and they got together in the wake of Sophie's divorce from Joe Jonas.

Internet sleuths are also intrigued by a recent post on Sophie's IG story ... a cryptic message saying "tutto passa" ... an Italian phrase that translates to "everything passes" or "everything flows." Some folks are taking this as a further sign of a potential end to her relationship with Peregrine.

Worth noting ... Sophie has not deleted all her IG photos with Peregrine ... she's only unfollowed him ... at least for now. So, he may just be in the doghouse ... but it's all speculation at this point.