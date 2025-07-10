Sophie Turner Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in London

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sophie Turner Packs on PDA with British Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in Notting Hill
GOFF/NASH/BACKGRID

Sophie Turner’s feeling the love and spilling the tea -- all over her bloke Peregrine Pearson back in her native UK ... and yeah, the PDA was piping hot!

Catch these snaps -- The "Game of Thrones" star was having a full-on snog sesh in London Thursday, looking proper loved-up with Peregrine before the pair strolled through Notting Hill like they were Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

0710-Sophie-Turner-PDA-Boyfriend-SUB-2
GOFF/NASH/BACKGRID

Sophie kept it breezy in a laid-back look, while Peregrine played it just as cool -- both donning shades like true pros braving the great British scorcher (AKA anything above 70°).

0710-Sophie-Turner-PDA-Boyfriend-SUB-4
GOFF/NASH/BACKGRID

Clearly they're two peas in a posh pod -- and that April breakup buzz (remember the IG unfollow?) was just a storm in a teacup.

0710-Sophie-Turner-PDA-Boyfriend-SUB-3
GOFF/NASH/BACKGRID

But looks like Sophie’s back on track -- love life is well lush, and that dodgy divorce with Joe? Sorted, mate!

0710-Sophie-Turner-PDA-Boyfriend-SUB-1
GOFF/NASH/BACKGRID

Just hand her a cuppa, and Bob's your uncle!

