Sophie Turner Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in London

Sophie Turner’s feeling the love and spilling the tea -- all over her bloke Peregrine Pearson back in her native UK ... and yeah, the PDA was piping hot!

Catch these snaps -- The "Game of Thrones" star was having a full-on snog sesh in London Thursday, looking proper loved-up with Peregrine before the pair strolled through Notting Hill like they were Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Sophie kept it breezy in a laid-back look, while Peregrine played it just as cool -- both donning shades like true pros braving the great British scorcher (AKA anything above 70°).

Clearly they're two peas in a posh pod -- and that April breakup buzz (remember the IG unfollow?) was just a storm in a teacup.

But looks like Sophie’s back on track -- love life is well lush, and that dodgy divorce with Joe? Sorted, mate!