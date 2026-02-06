Sophie Turner Performs Her Own Parachute Stunt on Lara Croft Set, on Video

Play video content Click/GoffPhotos.com

Sophie Turner's jumping into making the new "Tomb Raider" series ... and, we mean that quite literally -- just watch as she parachutes into a scene using movie magic!

The actress is shooting scenes for the upcoming show near Surrey -- just south of London -- with crew members hooking her up to a rig with a parachute splayed out behind her.

When the scene begins, ST's propelled forward by the rigging ... and the parachute catches the wind -- making it look like Turner's landing on the beach after leaping from a plane.

They run the scene back a few times ... before moving on to another where Sophie ditches the parachute pack and grabs a smaller, more videogame-accurate bag, to wear while she goes stomping through the woods.

We'd already caught a look at Turner as the iconic Lara Croft from promotional shoots ... and, she does bear a striking resemblance to the fictional adventurer in real life.

These scene are definitely reinforcing the association ... though we're sure some fans will stand behind the Angelina Jolie or Alicia Vikander editions of the character as their favs.

Turner leads a cast which also stars Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson and Sigourney Weaver ... so some serious star power filling out the series.