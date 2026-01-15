Sophie Turner Channels Lara Croft in First Look at 'Tomb Raider' Reboot

Shorts, shades and a tank are locked in ... Sophie Turner is fully primed to step into Lara Croft’s boots, and the first look shows she’s ready to dominate the role of the video game icon!

The "Game of Thrones" alum is channeling peak globe-trotting archaeologist energy in the first photo from Prime Video’s "Tomb Raider" reboot -- braided ponytail, backpack strapped on, and yes ... gun in hand.

The first-look snap also confirms cameras are officially rolling on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s live-action "Tomb Raider" series ... and based on the look alone, Sophie feels like a dead-on fit.

Turner leads the cast alongside Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson, and Sigourney Weaver -- who’s playing a mysterious, high-flying figure eager to exploit Lara’s skills.

The "Tomb Raider" franchise kicked off in '96 with the iconic video game, instantly turning Lara Croft into a female action icon and spawning two movie eras, with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander each taking a turn playing the character.