Daniel Craig Says He Doesn't Care Who Replaces Him as James Bond

Daniel Craig is so over the James Bond franchise -- the 007 agent is officially off his radar, and he couldn't care less about what's next for the iconic character.

The British actor was asked to write down how many Bond films he’s been in while plugging his new movie "Queer" with co-star Drew Starkey ... and, if his body language didn’t give it away, his response to Variety definitely did -- there's no love lost for 007.

Clearly, Craig isn't keeping tabs on his Bond filmography -- he shot back during their fun whiteboard game ... asking, "Are you asking me that? Do I have to write the answer? I’m gonna get it wrong."

Drew took the reins, writing "too many" on his board, and Daniel was like, "Exactly," with an awkward laugh. Then, after some hesitant counting, DC finally settled on 5 Bond films, which is indeed the magic number.

If that response wasn’t enough to show he’s done with the spy hero life, he was also asked who he’d want to pass the Bond torch to -- a question that’s had fans buzzing for ages.

Daniel immediately looked annoyed, shrugged it off with an awkward laugh, and flat-out said, "I don’t care."

Worth noting, at a press event for "Queer" earlier this year, Craig was asked if his participation in the film meant there was a chance James Bond one day could identify as LGBTQ+ -- and he laughed off the query, again very over the whole topic.

Play video content Getty