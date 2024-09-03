Daniel Craig's Subtle Reaction When Asked If James Bond Will Ever Be Gay

Daniel Craig is ducking a question about James Bond's private life ... subtly laughing off a query over whether the superspy might be gay.

The actor attended the Venice International Film Festival Tuesday to promote his new film, "Queer," alongside director Luca Guadagnino ... in which Craig has several notable same-sex sex scenes with costar Omar Apollo.

An Australian reporter (Helen Baller?) asked the cast of "Queer" why Daniel Craig - a superstar - was cast in this role, since he played James Bond and could there ever be a gay Bond? 😒



Director Luca Guadagnino's response, "Let's be adults in the room for a second".

While speaking with press at the festival, Daniel and Luca were immediately grilled about the James Bond actor's casting in the LGBTQ+ drama -- given that Craig is best known for playing one of the most heteronormative male icons in film history.

Daniel himself was asked if his participation in "Queer" meant there was a chance James Bond one day could identify as LGBTQ+.

Watch the video ... Daniel gives a subtle chuckle and drinks from his water, not engaging. Luca shuts down the question ... and chastises the room full of journalists -- "Let's be adults in the room for a second."

Since DC left the Bond role following his performance in 2021's "No Time to Die," it was certainly a stretch to ask him to weigh in on the character's future ... which is probably why he laughed off the query.

Though there's no word on who will next drink their martinis shaken, not stirred, in the forthcoming Bond flicks ... Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the rumored frontrunner.