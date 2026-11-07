Robert Pattinson Screen-Tested for James Bond, Report

Robert Pattinson has apparently continued his critically acclaimed year with a surprising twist ... screen-testing for the role of James Bond.

RPatz underwent the screen test on Oct. 24 alongside 007 finalists Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor .... this according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Given the fact that Robert collaborated with upcoming Bond director Denis Villeneuve on the upcoming "Dune 3" with Zendaya ... this news leaves us shaken but not stirred.

Another surprising addition to the list of possible Bonds is Nicholas Hoult ... who THR also claimed tested for the iconic role.

As you may know ... Nicholas lost out on the role of Batman to Robert.

We reported earlier ... the casting for the next Bond started all the way back in May, so it can't be too much longer until we have a winner.