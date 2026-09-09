Suki Waterhouse Says She May Be 'Nepo-Babying the Hell' Out of Her Daughter One Day

Suki Waterhouse says she's not going to make her daughter earn a job in Hollywood the hard way ... promising she'll be "nepo-babying the hell out of her."

The singer-songwriter spoke to NYLON in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday morning ... and, near the end of the interview, she was asked if she'd discourage her 2-year-old daughter -- whom she shares with Robert Pattinson -- from following them into the entertainment world.

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There's a crazy amount of public pressure -- especially on women in entertainment, who are scrutinized at every turn ... but Suki says her daughter can be an entertainer if she wants.

Suki says she'd not only sign off on it ... she'd actively help her out by embracing nepotism!!!

She says, "Why would I advise against it? I'd be nepo-babying the hell out of her." She then added, "Oh no. Why didn't I just keep that inside?"

It definitely seems like a joke ... though family ties usually do help younger generations conquer the film industry -- so Suki may one day grease the wheels for her mini-me.