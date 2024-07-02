Suki Waterhouse Says Bradley Cooper Split Was 'Dark and Difficult'

Suki Waterhouse is opening up about her split with Bradley Cooper back in the day ... she says their breakup was dark, difficult, isolating and disorienting.

The "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress reflects on her decades-old romance and split with Bradley in her August 2024 British Vogue cover story ... one of the few times she's ever spoken publicly about their breakup.

Suki dated Bradley from 2013 to 2015 and in her BV interview, published Tuesday, she says it's taken her almost 10 years to heal.

As Suki explains ... "I really will say that I'm pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you're actually not doing well, and you can't explain yourself to the world, that's very isolating and disorientating."

Suki says turning to music helped her deal with the fallout from the Bradley breakup ... and she also reflects on some of her other past relationships from her 20s.

Remember ... Suki started dating Bradley when she was 21 and he was 38. She was later linked to Diego Luna in 2016 before getting with Robert Pattinson in 2018 and having a child together.

Suki says her relationships in her 20s were "pretty sadistic" ... adding, "The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."

Now 32 years old and a first-time mom, Suki says she's delighted and shocked she's been "instantly afforded a little bit more respect."