Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson We Had Our First Baby!!!
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have two new titles – mom and dad!
The English actors just had their first child together and Suki was so excited that she posted a photo of herself holding the little one wrapped in a blanket on her Instagram page Thursday.
In the caption, Suki wrote, "Welcome to the world angel ❤️," but she didn't reveal any details about her cutey pie – not even the gender of the infant.
As for her fiancé ... Robert hasn't weighed on the big baby news yet, but we're sure he's over the moon about being a father.
The couple has reportedly been seeing each other for five years, first starting to date in July 2018 after they were spotted kissing in London.
A bunch of celebs saw Suki's baby post on IG and wrote their well wishes in the comments section. Paris Hilton, Alyssa Milano and Halsey all showed support for the new mommy and daddy.