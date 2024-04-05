Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

We Had Our First Baby!!!

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have two new titles – mom and dad!

The English actors just had their first child together and Suki was so excited that she posted a photo of herself holding the little one wrapped in a blanket on her Instagram page Thursday.

In the caption, Suki wrote, "Welcome to the world angel ❤️," but she didn't reveal any details about her cutey pie – not even the gender of the infant.

As for her fiancé ... Robert hasn't weighed on the big baby news yet, but we're sure he's over the moon about being a father.

The couple has reportedly been seeing each other for five years, first starting to date in July 2018 after they were spotted kissing in London.

