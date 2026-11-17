Let Me Be The Villain!!!

Robert Pattinson may have divided the internet with his casting as James Bond ... but he's definitely getting A-listers excited about the franchise -- including Brad Pitt.

Brad was asked about Robert's new gig at the premiere of his new movie "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" ... and the ExtraTV interviewer asked if he'd consider stepping into a Bond villain role.

Brad Pitt reacts to Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond and says he'd be up for playing the villain! 🍸😈 Plus, he talks Thanksgiving plans — girlfriend Ines de Ramon is the cook! https://t.co/s6WOJNwjTr @extratv

BP says that's something he'd like to do ... and even tells Robert and director Denis Villeneuve to give him a call if they're game, too.

He also mentioned how his pal -- fellow actor Javier Bardem -- played a great villain in "Skyfall" years ago ... and he'd like to give it a shot.

Brad doubled down in another interview ... telling Complex, "Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let's go!”

As we told you ... Robert's casting sparked debate online -- with some praising the casting and others thinking he's already linked to too many iconic franchises to truly disappear into James Bond.