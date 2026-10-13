Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Rock Wild Outfits For Date Night In Paris

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are turning the streets of Paris into their own personal runway ... stepping out in some seriously wild outfits for a date night in the City of Love.

The couple was spotted leaving Le Grand Rex after catching a James Blake concert ... and while the music may have been the main event, their fashion choices were putting on a show of their own.

Brad went bold in bright pink trousers and a green suede Tom Ford shirt jacket ... serving up a color combo that's pretty hard to miss.

Ines wasn't exactly blending in, either ... rocking black leather pants and an oversized fluffy fur coat that looked ready to swallow her whole.

Despite the eye-popping ensembles, the lovebirds looked totally at ease ... strolling hand in hand through the French capital as they made their way back to their hotel.

As TMZ previously reported ... Brad and Ines made things Instagram official back in July, giving fans another glimpse into their romance.