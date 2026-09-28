Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Officially Drops Dad's Famous Name

Brad Pitt's daughter, Zahara, has officially erased her famous dad's last name, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a hearing was held today on Zahara's request and was approved because no objections were filed.

As we previously reported, Zahara filed a petition with Los Angeles Superior Court to drop her famous father's last name.

The petition didn't list why the 21-year-old wanted to remove "Pitt" from her name ... but she's been estranged from Brad for some time now.

Sources say the actor skipped her college graduation without contacting her about it ... but sources close to Brad are blaming Angelina Jolie for their estrangement.