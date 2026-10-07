Brad Pitt's Failed Attempt to Get Financial Docs Is Harassment, Angelina Jolie's Lawyer Says

Angelina Jolie's lawyer is taking shots at Brad Pitt ... claiming his most recent failed attempt to get certain financial records from her is just another form of the actor trying to control the narrative.

Here's the deal ... Brad previously asked the judge to order Angelina to hand over her financial records from 2017 to 2019 amid their battle over Château Miraval -- the French winery the pair have been fighting about for years.

A judge denied his request in a ruling filed Tuesday ... stating Brad's side hasn't shown good cause that would override Angelina's privacy interests in this matter -- because her side has no plans on offering evidence or argument about her 2017 to 2019 income.

The judge does note Brad can refile his request for the financial records if Jolie's testimony ends up putting her income from those years at issue.

Angelina's attorney, Paul Murphy, tells TMZ ... this is a motion Brad never should've brought ... claiming he doesn't need to invade Angelina's privacy to defend himself in the case.

Murphy continues ... "Mr. Pitt's unyielding demand for harassing information is just the latest manifestation of his attempts to control her and the narratives in this case. What Angelina wants and has always wanted is to untangle her personal and financial life from her ex-husband. Rather than do the right thing and buy her out at an agreed price, Mr. Pitt at the last minute tried to use her exit from Miraval as leverage to force her [to] sign an NDA to cover up his abuse of her and their children. That is what this case is about, not her personal income from five years before she sold her interest."

Angelina sold her interest in Miraval in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo ... the wine arm of the alcohol conglomerate the Stoli Group.

Brad sued Angelina after she sold, claiming they had an agreement not to sell their stakes without consulting the other.