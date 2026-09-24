Angelina Jolie Reacts to Brad Pitt's Request For More Financial Records in Winery War

Angelina Jolie is clapping back at Brad Pitt's legal team ... after they asked the court to force her to turn over more financial records amid their never-ending legal war over a French winery.

The exes have been duking it out in court for years over Chateau Miraval, the winery they bought when they were married, and now Angelina is responding to Brad's team requesting documents showing income she earned from 2017 through 2019 ... and any money she got from back-end studio deals during that time.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the actress claims she already agreed to share financial records from 2020 and 2021 ... and that anything more would invade her right to privacy and have nothing to do with the allegation that Brad demanded she sign an NDA as a condition to his 2021 purchase of her interest in Miraval.

Brad's legal team wanted these records, claiming they were relevant after Angelina said she gave up years of compensation ... and had been subject to economic coercion.

Now she's saying that she scaled back her work to take care of her children ... and that the coercion she mentioned was only in relation to the winery -- not her bank account and other earnings.

And even if she did receive money from past backend deals ... she says it still doesn't change the fact that she didn't work as much during that time.

As we reported ... Brad claims he's entitled to her tax returns to push back against her assertions that he economically cornered her into selling Miraval.

Meanwhile, Angelina's legal team said that her seeking "financial independence" was all about untangling herself from Brad ... and it's not an argument that she was in desperate need of money.