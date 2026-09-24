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Angelina Jolie Sells Iconic Hollywood Mansion for $24.75 Million

Angelina Jolie Sells Historic Hollywood Mansion for $24.75 Million

By TMZ Staff
Published
Angelina Jolie Lists Iconic Hollywood Estate for $30 Million
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Angelina Jolie has officially found a buyer for her historic Hollywood property ... with the 11,000-square-foot home being snatched up for $24.75M.

The Los Feliz estate -- which was previously owned by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille -- officially went off the market today ... real estate records show.

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Andrew Bramasco

And whoever bought the 2.1-acre property also got it way under asking ... more than 5 months after Angelina listed it for $29.85M.

However, the "Maleficent" actress is set to make a profit ... although a modest one.

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The Oscar winner paid $24.5M for the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion back in 2017, mere months after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The property -- which boasts ties to another acting legend Charlie Chaplin -- has it all ... a fitness studio, a pool house, a guest house, Hollywood Hills views ... plus a few chapters of Hollywood lore.

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Andrew Bramasco

Needless to say ... some lucky Angeleno is getting a legendary piece of Los Angeles history.

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