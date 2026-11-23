Donald Trump seems to be in Kim Jong Un's doghouse ... because the North Korean dictator has been blowing off the U.S. president in a big way, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ reports that Trump tried to get in touch with North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim last year through "established phone lines and communications channels," but he ignored Donald.

Then Trump reportedly penned a letter to Kim ... but he ran into a problem trying to get the letter into Kim's hands since that's no easy task.

So, Trump and White House officials reportedly came up with a plan to have their associates waiting outside North Korea's permanent mission in Manhattan to give the letter to a North Korean diplomat to give to Kim.

But that didn't work either, according to the WSJ. The diplomat later brought the unopened letter to a meeting at the United Nations and threw it away in front of U.S. representatives.

Meanwhile, in Trump's first term as president, he viewed his relationship with Kim as more than a friend.

While it's unclear why Kim appears to be giving Trump the cold shoulder, the two leaders met several times during Trump's first term, and they discussed North Korea reversing the country's nuclear program and giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Word is that Kim has no interest now in denuclearization and, therefore, doesn't want to engage with the leader of the free world anymore.