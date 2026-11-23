President Trump loves him some affairs, and he sounds downright giddy that Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang ... with Trump explaining the soaring stock price in three simple words ... "Sex sells, fellas."

Trump hopped on CNBC Monday morning after Nvidia announced it unanimously decided to bring Jensen back as president and CEO following his affair scandal with an alleged Chinese spy ... and Trump had some hot takes ... literally.

POTUS was asked if Jensen would have trouble taking the reins again after getting caught having affairs with multiple women ... including an underling ... and Trump said the extramarital sex would actually help Jensen, who apologized for his bedroom blitz.

Trump said Jensen's indiscretion was "unfortunate," but he said a couple of times that "sex sells," and he took a few playful jabs at CNBC's famous host/anchor Jim Cramer ... joking that Jim wouldn't know about that because Jim "is a very, very committed person."

Seems Trump is on to something ... Nvidia stock is up over 30% on the heels of Jensen's return.