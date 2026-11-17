... People Want Me as CEO Again

I'm Down to Come Back to Nvidia

Jensen Huang is breaking his silence after stepping down as Nvidia CEO ... claiming people are already asking him to return to the helm.

The businessman wrote on X Tuesday that he's gotten an "outpouring of calls" from the company's employees, investors, partners, and customers ... he says folks want him to reassume his position as CEO.

Jensen wrote ... "Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company."

He says that if the board agrees, he'd be "honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

As you know, Jensen resigned as CEO after word got out about his multiple alleged extramarital affairs ... including one with accused Chinese spy Alice Huang.

And while he's been highly criticized since the news broke -- even skewered on 'SNL' with a surprise cameo from alum Bowen Yang -- Jensen says he's been "overwhelmed by the love and support" in the past week.