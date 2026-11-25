Actress Casimere Jollette allegedly attacked a model in a park and spread lies about her rumored relationship with David Harbour ... according to accusations made in a new lawsuit.

Ellie Fallon -- a 28-year-old model from New York City -- reportedly filed the suit against Jollette ... claiming she was sitting on a park bench last December when she was confronted by the other star. The New York Post the first to report on the lawsuit's allegations.

Fallon claims Jollette "intentionally, willfully, maliciously and without legal justification” threw hot water on her in Tribeca Park.

She then claims Jollette "savagely" punched her repeatedly ... allegedly leaving her with injuries so bad she needed medical attention.

To make matters worse, Fallon also alleges Jollette spread lies about her on Reddit ... claiming the latter woman claimed she and David Harbour engaged in an affair before he and Lily Allen split up.

According to Fallon, Jollette wrote in her post, "Yes, she was in fact seeing David Harbour before their marriage and in fact DID split them up,” adding she allegedly learned the info from “prime sources."

She allegedly added in the post, "She quite literally told my best friend that yes, she was in fact seeing David Harbour before their marriage and in fact DID split them up."

Jollette's lawyer -- Bill McGovern -- has slammed the suit as having "no merit" ... adding that he looked forward to having it dismissed immediately. He also claimed Fallon previously brought her allegations to criminal court in a case that was ultimately dismissed and sealed.