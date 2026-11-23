President Trump is rallying around Jensen Huang ... celebrating Jensen's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO by comparing Jensen's cheating scandal to his assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

Trump just posted a meme on Truth Social ... and it's a mashup of Trump's famous "fight, fight, fight" moment after the Butler, PA, shooting and Jensen's extramarital affairs.

In the photo, Jensen is in Trump's place ... face bloodied and surrounded by Secret Service agents ... holding a fist in the air, with a red bra in his hand.

The American flag hanging in the background is swapped out for an Nvidia banner.

Trump's clearly relishing in Jensen's return from timeout ... bragging about convincing Nvidia to reinstate him after a cheating scandal rocked the company and spooked the stock market.

POTUS was never convinced Jensen was banging a Chinese spy ... and he said the affairs may actually help him in his big return.

Play video content Video: Trump Pushes Back on Chinese Spy Claim

Plus, Trump says "sex sells," and Nvidia stock is up over 30% on the heels of Jensen's reinstatement.