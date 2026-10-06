Aaron Paul Sells Los Angeles Estate for Nearly $7.5 Million

Aaron Paul's breaking up his real estate portfolio for a big-time payment ... because he's finally unloaded his Los Angeles estate for nearly $7.5 million.

The actor has finally sold his place ... more than one year after he initially put it on the market for around $10 million.

The home is the famous Seyler House -- one of the most storied estates in Los Angeles, sitting just below Griffith Park.

The 4,026-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a pool, cold plunge, fire pit, outdoor fireplace, koi pond, a dining patio in a garden, and an amphitheater.

Aaron cut the price down to $8.2 million in January ... but it appears he needed to take a little bit less to make the sale happen -- closing at $7.495 million.