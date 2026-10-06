Aaron Paul Sells Los Angeles Estate for Nearly $7.5 Million
Aaron Paul Unloads L.A. Estate for $7.5 Million ... Au Revoir, Hollywood
Aaron Paul's breaking up his real estate portfolio for a big-time payment ... because he's finally unloaded his Los Angeles estate for nearly $7.5 million.
The actor has finally sold his place ... more than one year after he initially put it on the market for around $10 million.
The home is the famous Seyler House -- one of the most storied estates in Los Angeles, sitting just below Griffith Park.
The 4,026-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a pool, cold plunge, fire pit, outdoor fireplace, koi pond, a dining patio in a garden, and an amphitheater.
Aaron cut the price down to $8.2 million in January ... but it appears he needed to take a little bit less to make the sale happen -- closing at $7.495 million.
He and his family no longer needed the place ... having moved to Paris shortly after the devastating wildfires in early 2025.
Aaron's far from the only star to live there ... Jim Parsons, Robert Pattinson, Noah Wyle, Tim Curry, Robert Richardson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have also called the pad home.