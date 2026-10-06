Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aaron Paul Sells Los Angeles Estate for Nearly $7.5 Million

Aaron Paul Unloads L.A. Estate for $7.5 Million ... Au Revoir, Hollywood

By TMZ Staff
Published
Aaron Paul Sells Los Angeles Home
Launch Gallery
$old! Launch Gallery
Alex Zarour | Virtually Here Studios

Aaron Paul's breaking up his real estate portfolio for a big-time payment ... because he's finally unloaded his Los Angeles estate for nearly $7.5 million.

The actor has finally sold his place ... more than one year after he initially put it on the market for around $10 million.

aaron-paul-Lauren-Parsekian-getty-1
Getty

The home is the famous Seyler House -- one of the most storied estates in Los Angeles, sitting just below Griffith Park.

The 4,026-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a pool, cold plunge, fire pit, outdoor fireplace, koi pond, a dining patio in a garden, and an amphitheater.

aaron paul getty
Getty

Aaron cut the price down to $8.2 million in January ... but it appears he needed to take a little bit less to make the sale happen -- closing at $7.495 million.

He and his family no longer needed the place ... having moved to Paris shortly after the devastating wildfires in early 2025.

Aaron's far from the only star to live there ... Jim Parsons, Robert Pattinson, Noah Wyle, Tim Curry, Robert Richardson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have also called the pad home.

Related articles