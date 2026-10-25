11 Shot, Including 6 Children, During Florida Shooting After College Football Game

Eleven people were gunned down during a Saturday shooting near a college stadium in Tallahassee, Florida -- and the suspect or suspects are still at large, according to police.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said at a press conference after the bloodshed that 6 of the shooting victims were juveniles, including an 11-year-old.

Revell also said the 5 other shooting victims were adults, and a 12th victim -- a grandmother -- was injured while fleeing the chaotic scene but was not shot.

Revell said 1 victim was in critical condition while 3 others were in serious condition, and the rest were in stable condition.

According to Revell ... the bullets started flying Saturday night after a college football game between Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers at the latter's Bragg Memorial Stadium. Revell confirmed that at least 1 victim was a Florida A&M student.

The police chief said there was a fight between 2 or 3 people that likely sparked the shooting near A&M's stadium ... but it was unclear if the football game was also a motivating factor.

Detectives from the Tallahassee PD's Violent Crimes Unit are now investigating and trying to trying to track down those responsible for the shooting.