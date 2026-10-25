11 Shot, Including 6 Children, During Florida Shooting After College Football Game
Florida Shooting 11 People Shot Near College Stadium ... 1 In Critical, 3 In Serious Condition
Eleven people were gunned down during a Saturday shooting near a college stadium in Tallahassee, Florida -- and the suspect or suspects are still at large, according to police.
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said at a press conference after the bloodshed that 6 of the shooting victims were juveniles, including an 11-year-old.
Revell also said the 5 other shooting victims were adults, and a 12th victim -- a grandmother -- was injured while fleeing the chaotic scene but was not shot.
Revell said 1 victim was in critical condition while 3 others were in serious condition, and the rest were in stable condition.
According to Revell ... the bullets started flying Saturday night after a college football game between Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers at the latter's Bragg Memorial Stadium. Revell confirmed that at least 1 victim was a Florida A&M student.
The police chief said there was a fight between 2 or 3 people that likely sparked the shooting near A&M's stadium ... but it was unclear if the football game was also a motivating factor.
Detectives from the Tallahassee PD's Violent Crimes Unit are now investigating and trying to trying to track down those responsible for the shooting.
By the way ... the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 31-28.