Oregon School Shooting: Numerous Cop Calls to Suspect's Home in Years Before Incident

The suspect's family in the Bend, Oregon school shooting was apparently no stranger to local authorities before the tragic incident earlier this month ... as we've learned cops were called out to the 16-year-old's family home in the years prior.

In police records, obtained by TMZ, a call log shows the Bend Police Department was called multiple times back in 2023 for various reasons, including harassment, a noise complaint, and a domestic dispute. In one call dated March 2, 2023, a woman accused the suspect's mom -- Shauntai May Nickerson -- of causing physical injury to her.

It's currently unclear who called, who was involved in each call, and what the result of the call was ... but it wasn't the last time cops paid a visit to the residence.

According to the report, in 2024 and 2025, BPD arrived to the home for an unwanted subject, welfare check, and another domestic dispute ... and the report says fire and rescue also showed up in March 2025 for what appears to be a medical call.

Earlier this year, cops were called for an alleged theft in July ... months before authorities began to show up to the home to conduct follow-ups, presumably regarding the fatal tragedy that went down on October 15 -- with cops going the 17th and 19th, according to the document.

As we previously reported ... authorities say 16-year-old, Griffin J. John II, opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend -- killing four people, including three children and a beloved teacher.