Mississippi Cop Resigns After Fatally Shooting 1-Year-Old Boy

The Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a 1-year-old boy after opening fire on a car in a Walmart parking lot has resigned.

Sgt. Hunter Foster -- who had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Mississippi Attorney General's Office -- stepped down ... Senatobia Mayor Greg Graves confirmed to the Associated Press.

The resignation comes after body cam footage showed the moment Foster fired upon the vehicle, killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley.

The fatal shooting went down June 14 ... when cops responded to a shoplifting report at a local Walmart. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the officers saw "two subjects and a juvenile child fleeing from the store into a vehicle."

Kohen's mother, Vellesiya Wiley, was holding him in her arms when he was shot. She denies shoplifting and says her friend did not drive the car towards officers, as police claim.