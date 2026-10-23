Mississippi Cop Resigns After Fatally Shooting 1-Year-Old Boy
Mississippi Police Shooting Officer Who Shot and Killed Toddler Resigns
The Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a 1-year-old boy after opening fire on a car in a Walmart parking lot has resigned.
Sgt. Hunter Foster -- who had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Mississippi Attorney General's Office -- stepped down ... Senatobia Mayor Greg Graves confirmed to the Associated Press.
The resignation comes after body cam footage showed the moment Foster fired upon the vehicle, killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley.
The fatal shooting went down June 14 ... when cops responded to a shoplifting report at a local Walmart. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the officers saw "two subjects and a juvenile child fleeing from the store into a vehicle."
Kohen's mother, Vellesiya Wiley, was holding him in her arms when he was shot. She denies shoplifting and says her friend did not drive the car towards officers, as police claim.
No charges have been filed against anyone involved in the incident.