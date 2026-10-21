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Police Body Cam Shows Moments Before Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Boy

Mississippi Fatal Shooting Cop Says He Didn't See Baby After Fatal Shooting ... Caught on Body Cam

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Newly released bodycam footage shows the chaotic moments leading up to a Mississippi police officer fatally shooting a 1-year-old boy during a suspected shoplifting incident at Walmart.

The disturbing video captures officers rushing into the parking lot of a Senatobia Walmart on June 14 after receiving reports that two women suspected of stealing diapers and baby clothes were fleeing the store.

The footage shows the women getting into a gray sedan with 1-year-old Kohen Wiley inside as officers approach the vehicle and repeatedly order the driver to stop.

The car reverses into a parked SUV before accelerating forward, appearing to drive toward officers. At least one officer then opens fire as the vehicle passes between them.

Kohen, who was sitting in his mother Vellesiya Wiley's lap, was struck by gunfire and killed. The driver, Latoya Ferrell, was also shot and critically injured.

In the body cam recording obtained by Darkhorse Press, an unidentified officer is heard saying, "I didn't even see a f***ing baby in her lap."

Another officer responds, "Nobody knew the baby was there."

The footage surfaced just days after Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office announced the officer's use of deadly force was justified and that no criminal charges would be filed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Kohen's family, has slammed the decision and demanded the release of all footage surrounding the shooting.

The newly surfaced videos do not include body cam footage from the officer who fired the fatal shots.

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