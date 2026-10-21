Police Body Cam Shows Moments Before Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Boy

Cop Says He Didn't See Baby After Fatal Shooting

Newly released bodycam footage shows the chaotic moments leading up to a Mississippi police officer fatally shooting a 1-year-old boy during a suspected shoplifting incident at Walmart.

The disturbing video captures officers rushing into the parking lot of a Senatobia Walmart on June 14 after receiving reports that two women suspected of stealing diapers and baby clothes were fleeing the store.

The footage shows the women getting into a gray sedan with 1-year-old Kohen Wiley inside as officers approach the vehicle and repeatedly order the driver to stop.

The car reverses into a parked SUV before accelerating forward, appearing to drive toward officers. At least one officer then opens fire as the vehicle passes between them.

Kohen, who was sitting in his mother Vellesiya Wiley's lap, was struck by gunfire and killed. The driver, Latoya Ferrell, was also shot and critically injured.

In the body cam recording obtained by Darkhorse Press, an unidentified officer is heard saying, "I didn't even see a f***ing baby in her lap."

Another officer responds, "Nobody knew the baby was there."

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced it found an officer’s use of force was justified in the fatal shooting of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley. How can anyone accept that conclusion when Kohen’s family and the public still have not been allowed to see the body-camera footage? This is a department whose chief was fired after reports of racial slurs in his text messages, and whose officer faced a complaint alleging a racially offensive remark two days before he shot Kohen. If the footage supports the state’s decision, release it. We will not stop fighting until this family gets the truth. https://t.co/NXjFDwNDrq @AttorneyCrump

The footage surfaced just days after Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office announced the officer's use of deadly force was justified and that no criminal charges would be filed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Kohen's family, has slammed the decision and demanded the release of all footage surrounding the shooting.