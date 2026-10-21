Georgia 76-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Killing Ex-Husband, His New GF

A Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with murder ... after allegedly killing her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

Grace Edge -- a 76-year-old from the Peach State -- has been charged with the murders of her ex, 75-year-old Wallace Edge, and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Pamela Cook, after she allegedly barged into their home in Uvalda, GA, and opened fire.

Cops say Grace fired five times, killing Wallace and Pamela ... while wounding Pamela's mom, Diane. She was shot in the arm.

According to dispatch audio ... the caller told the police no argument led to the shooting. The shooter just came in and opened fire, the caller said.

Toombs County Sheriff Jordan Kight told the local outlet WTOC, "[Wallace] had started dating Pamela, and it appears that, based on information we received, Grace was not accepting of the situation."

According to authorities, the Edges had been divorced for more than a decade ... though they had engaged in an on-again, off-again relationship for a long time before Wallace started dating Pamela.