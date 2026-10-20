'Full House' Jodie Sweetin Claims She Survived Drive-By Shooting With Bob Saget

Jodie Sweetin survived one seriously scary childhood experience ... a drive-by shooting ... and her late TV dad Bob Saget was along for the wild ride.

We got the actress at LAX, and she recalled the scary shooting outside Ed Debevic's on La Cienega Boulevard in the early '90s, when she and some friends were sitting in a limo before a Janet Jackson concert.

Jodie says she was in the limo with Candace Cameron Bure's sister and another young person when gunfire erupted ... telling us, "S*** was wild."

She says Bob and the other adults were still inside the restaurant when the group scrambled out of the limo and ran back inside to safety.

As People first reported, Jodie recently revealed the scary story during a "Full House" reunion panel at 90s Con, recalling how she ducked to tie her shoes just as gunfire shattered the vehicle's window.

Jodie also said she had nothing but love for Bob ... telling us he was a huge music fan who regularly bonded with the cast over concerts and new albums.

She says Bob scored the group tickets to see Janet at The Forum ... though the outing was one of the first times her mom had allowed her to go without parental supervision.