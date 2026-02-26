John Stamos & Jodie Sweetin Dance to Taylor Swift in Sweet 'Full House' Reunion

Everywhere You Look ...

John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin's "Full House" reunion was full of dancing ... with the two stars cutting a rug in a sweet vid.

The stars of the hit comedy got together recently and shot a fun clip ... twirling about to Taylor Swift's hit song "Opalite" in a pair of matching baby blue sweatsuits.

Check out the clip ... it seems young Stephanie Tanner is the dance master now -- looking a bit more confident in the moves than her Uncle Jesse.

Written across the post in big white letter is "If Uncle Jesse and Stephanie Tanner had social media today:" ... and Stamos captioned it, "I'd follow them."

Stamos and Sweetin each appeared in 193 episodes of "Full House" ... beginning in 1987 when Jodie was just 5 years old and ending shortly after her 13th birthday.

Sweetin now hosts the "Full House" rewatch podcast "How Rude, Tanneritos!" ... on which Stamos has appeared several times.