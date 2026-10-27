3-Year-Old Soccer Star: Youth Sports League Receiving Threats

i9 Sports is speaking out after a controversial incident involving a 3-year-old at a soccer game sparked backlash ... and the youth sports organization says local league owners and team members are now receiving threats.

i9 Sports tells TMZ it reviewed what happened during Saturday's game in Winter Park, Florida, including interviews with people who were there and information available from police.

Play video content Video: Toddler Soccer Star’s Parents Confronted by Cops ... Bodycam Captures It All Winter Park Police

The league made it clear the call to police was NOT related to the child ... instead, a league official was reporting a disturbance between adults and seeking help de-escalating the situation.

i9 Sports says the official described the parents as "disruptive," but the organization doesn't have video of the actual confrontation and won't characterize the family beyond what was reported to police.

Play video content Video: Florida Youth Soccer League Director’s 911 Call Released After Toddler Incident Winter Park Police

As we reported ... the Winter Park Police Department says no one was arrested, trespassed or forced to leave the park, and the matter was civil rather than criminal.

The league also confirms the family requested a refund, which was processed immediately, with confirmation sent October 24. Following the incident, i9 Sports says it asked the adults involved not to continue participating in the program.

Play video content Video: Cops Called on 3-Year-Old Child for Playing Soccer Too Well

i9 Sports says the response to the incident "has been intense" and they're now getting threats, which they say is not acceptable.