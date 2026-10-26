Florida Youth Soccer League Director's 911 Call Revealed After Toddler Drama

Play video content Video: Florida Youth Soccer League Director’s 911 Call Released After Toddler Incident Winter Park Police

A Florida youth soccer league director was in a race against the clock to get a 3-year-old player's mom booted from the field ... and TMZ has obtained the frantic 911 call.

In the dispatch audio, league director Jul Henry complains about an "unruly parent" ... claiming the woman was following him around, calling him names and filming him for social media.

Play video content Video: Cops Called on 3-Year-Old Child for Playing Soccer Too Well

Henry makes it clear he wants the mother gone ... even urging the dispatcher to send officers ASAP because the family was about to leave.

"Can you have someone quickly get here? Because they're about to leave here in 10 minutes," he says, adding, "This needs to be like a rush."

He then doubles down ... telling the dispatcher, "I just want her off the property, please, immediately" ... but the situation didn't exactly turn into the police takedown Henry was apparently hoping for.

According to the police dispatch report, obtained by TMZ, officers arrived to find the parents upset because their son was being penalized for playing too well and had been removed from the game.

Henry told officers the boy would no longer be allowed to participate in the league because of his parents' behavior ... and police advised the family that any dispute over a refund would be a civil matter.

As TMZ previously reported ... 3-year-old Nevada had been tearing up the field in Winter Park, scoring goal after goal before the sideline drama escalated into a police call.