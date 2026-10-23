Florida Woman Falls To Her Death In Italian Alps While Trying To Take A Picture

Was Trying To Take Photo

A woman from Florida died in Italy after plunging nearly 1,000 feet off a mountain ... going over the edge while trying to take a photo at an overlook.

Michelle Alejandra Rubio Leiva was in the Dolomite Mountains last weekend with her family when she lost her balance on a scenic cliffside vista during their hike through the Val di Fassa pass in Trentino ... Italian outlets reported.

While the exact distance of her fall remains unclear ... local reports say the drop is estimated to be as high as 980 feet.

The family had been making their way toward a cable car that would have transported them to a restaurant up the mountain.

After a rescue team reached her location ... a doctor declared her dead at the scene, and the rest of Michelle's family were airlifted off the mountain.

Michelle -- a 2012 graduate of Brigham Young University -- was a digital nomad and had lived in Rome last year.

She was only 36.