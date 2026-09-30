Florida Teen Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into His Social Media Trend Haircut Stunt

Play video content Video: Car Crash Leads To Teen Injured Fox 35 Orlando

A Florida teen's social media stunt ended in a trip to the hospital after cops say he was struck by a pickup truck while getting a haircut in the middle of a busy roadway.

Police in Ocala say three young men -- ages 18, 19 and 20 -- planted a chair in the median of a busy road Sunday night to film a haircut stunt for social media.

That's when cops say a Chevrolet Silverado and a Lexus SUV collided nearby, sending the pickup careening into the median and slamming into the 18-year-old, who was sitting in the barber's chair.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

One of the guys filming later described the chaos, saying he heard tires screeching before suddenly going airborne ... telling a witness they were "pancakes and flapjacks, flying."

And here's the kicker ... a witness says the group had actually considered filming the haircut in the roadway before deciding the median would be safer.

Police say neither driver showed signs of impairment, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash -- including whether either vehicle ran a red light or whether the drivers were distracted by the stunt.