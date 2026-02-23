LeBron James Addresses Jaylen Brown's Past Bronny Comments

LeBron James just reminded everyone he keeps receipts ... especially when it comes to family.

After the Los Angeles Lakers got thumped on Sunday by the Boston Celtics, James was asked about his relationship with fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown -- and the King didn't sugarcoat anything.

LBJ said things between them have been “respectful” … except for “the s*** he said about Bronny at Summer League.”

“But other than that, we’ve been alright,” James said. “I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good.”

Translation? We’re good … but I heard you.

As you’ll remember, Brown was caught on camera during the 2024 Summer League ... appearing to tell Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick that "I don't think Bronny is a pro.” The clip blew up online, sparked debate everywhere -- and clearly stuck with Bron’s dad radar.

Still, James didn’t go scorched earth. He balanced the jab with praise … saying Brown deserves to be in the MVP conversation this season.

"This whole MVP thing, I don't understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well," James said. "Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season."

Brown has since walked back his Summer League take and publicly supported Bronny, saying the young guard has all the tools to succeed. And judging by LeBron’s tone, this isn’t something that’s tearing the league apart.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity,” Brown posted to X after the clip surfaced. “Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”